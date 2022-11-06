Editorial: Best candidates guided by service to constituents

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser has studied the major races and issues presented to the voters, as well as some select races down-ballot. The paper's endorsements, published in fuller detail in October, are summarized below.

Election Day is Tuesday, though for many voters, in Hawaii and nationwide, ballots are already cast. There are still many, however, who haven’t yet exercised their right and are still giving their choices some thought, or simply have not put their focus on politics. Time’s running out.

For decades Hawaii’s political landscape has been dominated by the Democratic Party, and the electoral upheaval anticipated in Washington, D.C., has caused barely a tremor over here.

That said, even a state leadership as entrenched as the Democrats must recognize that constituents expect results — and will not tolerate the corruption unearthed at every level of government. Elected veterans and newcomers alike are put on notice.

Voters are looking for people who will represent their interests. All politics is local; accordingly, local realities on the ground are what have guided the Star-Advertiser’s endorsement process.

Among the factors weighing into these selections, a record of community engagement was important. So were indications that the candidate has strategies for resolving problems.

And the problems are myriad, from cost of living to economic development. However, the deficit in affordable housing inventory undoubtedly tops the list of issues on which most candidates, regardless of party, are campaigning.

Certainly, the action plans and general platforms were especially key in evaluating candidates for governor and lieutenant governor. Upon taking office, they must confront this crisis along with the state’s other pressing needs.

As the current LG, Josh Green’s focus was on homelessness and now he has laid out blueprints for the broader housing concerns, as well as on climate change, education and other issues. His running mate, Sylvia Luke, is poised to apply her own legislative experience to help get initiatives through.

Any of the officials who are elected will have a role to play in addressing the needs of the state and counties, so voters must choose carefully among the candidates, and among the proposed charter amendments to appear on the ballot.

Hawaii has adjusted well to its mail-in balloting system, but many voters still may need guidance to complete the process, especially with the final deadline looming.

The last of the temporary “pop-up” voter service centers set up around the state closed on Saturday; on Oahu, only Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale will be serving walk-in voters, who can get help with replacement ballots, even register and then vote on the same day. Hours for Monday are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.

The state Office of Elections advises anyone whose address needs updating on voter registration records to first visit elections.hawaii.gov where the online registration system is linked, as well as locations of drop boxes and voter service centers across the state. Voters need to be in line at the centers or the drop boxes by 7 p.m. to be able to vote.

This state is fortunate to have such accommodations for voters’ convenience. But it still comes down to citizens taking that final step to cast their ballots — which is both their right and their responsibility.

Here are the Star-Advertiser’s general election endorsements:

GOVERNOR AND LT. GOVERNOR: Josh Green and Sylvia Luke (D)

U.S. SENATE: Brian Schatz (D)

1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT: Ed Case (D)

2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT: Jill Tokuda (D)

SELECT STATE SENATE RACES:

District 11 (Manoa, Makiki Heights): Carol Fukunaga (D)

District 16 (Pearl City, Pacific Palisades, Aiea, Halawa): Brandon Elefante (D)

District 23 (Waialua, Haleiwa, Kahuku, Kaaawa, Kaneohe): Gil Riviere (D)

SELECT STATE HOUSE RACES:

District 22 (Manoa): Andrew Takuya Garrett (D)

District 27 (Pacific Heights, Nuuanu, Makiki Heights): Jenna Takenouchi (D)

District 35 (Pearl City, Waipahu, Crestview): Cory Chun (D)

District 36 (Waipahu): Rachele Fernandez Lamosao (D)

District 38 (Mililani, Waipio): Lauren Cheape Matsumoto (R)

District 39 (Royal Kunia, Waipahu, Honouliuli, Ewa): Corey Rosenlee (D)

District 41 (Ewa Beach, Barbers Point): Matt LoPresti (D)

District 42 (Ewa, Kapolei): Sharon Har (D)

District 44 (Honokai Hale, Nanakuli, Maili): Darius Kila (D)

District 50 (Kailua, Kaneohe): Natalia Hussey-Burdick (D)

HONOLULU CITY COUNCIL:

District 2 (Royal Kunia,Waipio,Wahiawa,Windward Coast): Matt Weyer

District 4 (Waikiki, Kaimuki, Hawaii Kai): Tommy Waters

District 6 (Downtown, Chinatown, Nuuanu, Kalihi): Tyler Dos Santos-Tam

District 8 (Pearl City, Waimalu, Waipio Gentry, Mililani): Ron Menor

OFFICE OF HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS:

Hawaii island: Mililani B. Trask

At-large: Brickwood Galuteria, Sam K. King, Keoni Souza

HONOLULU CITY CHARTER AMENDMENTS:

Q. 1: Affordable housing fund: YES

Q. 2: Honolulu Planning Commission: YES

Q. 3: Water and lands fund: YES

Q. 4: Office of Council Services: YES