Las Vegas Advisor: Venetian, Palazzo casinos to undergo $1B renovations

New Venetian/Palazzo owner Apollo Funds says the company plans to invest “north of $1 billion” for improvements that will “touch every area of the guest experience.”

The plan includes renovating and remodeling all the suites, introducing a number of new dining and nightlife concepts, redesigning the casino floor and renovating the Palazzo pool. In addition, there are plans to ramp up the entertainment offerings to upward of 1,000 shows a year, up from 100. There are no plans to change the Italian theme.

Stadium hotel: A 19-story, 340-room hotel has been announced for a site three blocks south of Allegiant Stadium. Nuance Las Vegas ­Hotel & Spa will be a nongaming, nonsmoking, boutique-­sized property that includes a restaurant, day spa, ballroom and convention hall, along with a rooftop bar and kitchen.

Ice in the desert: The Boulevard Pool ice rink opens at the Cosmopolitan on Nov. 15 and runs through Jan. 2 for its 11th year of operation. The 4,200-square-foot rooftop skating rink made of real ice will host public skates (all-day access is $30) and a number of special events. It’s free to enter and you don’t have to skate, so you can hang out on the fourth-floor level, check out the skaters, have a drink and watch whatever games are on the TVs at the bar.

RIP Caribbean Stud: After years of dwindling numbers, Caribbean Stud Poker is no longer dealt anywhere in Las Vegas. The final hold-outs were the Venetian and Palazzo, but those tables have been removed.

Question: When does Adele’s show start?

Answer: Adele’s rescheduled residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace begins on Nov. 18. If you want to score a seat, get your wallet out — the resale prices of tickets in the back rows are reportedly going for $700, which was the most expensive price when the tickets first went on sale.

