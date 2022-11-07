58-year-old Wailuku man dies in skydiving accident on Maui

A 58-year-old Wailuku man died in a skydiving accident at Hana Airport on Maui.

Maui Police Department officers responded to the scene at about 3:06 p.m. and tried to revive the man until fire and medic personnel took over. But those efforts proved unsuccessful, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim hit the ground on a solo skydiving jump despite wearing skydiving gear and helmet, and deploying a parachute, police said.

The victim’s identity was withheld Monday pending next of kin notification, police said.