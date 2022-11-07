Moped rider, 48, in critical condition after Hawaii Kai crash

A 48-year-old moped rider sustained critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Hawaii Kai early Saturday.

Honolulu police said a white 2004 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Kalanianaole Highway and struck a white 2021 Baodiao moped that was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Hawaii Kai Drive at about 12:05 a.m.

The moped rider was thrown onto the pavement upon impact. Emergency Medical Services personnel treated him and took him in critical condition to a hospital.

Police said the moped rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Toyota driver, a 44-year-old man, was not injured and remained at the scene.

It’s unknown whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Police are continuing their investigation.