Police search for suspect in Kapolei armed robbery

Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a gas station in Kapolei.
Police said the suspect entered the station at the 500 block of Farrington Highway, brandished a firearm and demanded money from an employee at about 9:35 p.m. Saturday. The suspect then fled the scene with money taken from the gas station.
No injuries were reported.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.
The suspect is described as 5 feet, 4 inches with a muscular build. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
