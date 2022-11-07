comscore Police search for suspect in Kapolei armed robbery
Police search for suspect in Kapolei armed robbery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a gas station in Kapolei.

Police said the suspect entered the station at the 500 block of Farrington Highway, brandished a firearm and demanded money from an employee at about 9:35 p.m. Saturday. The suspect then fled the scene with money taken from the gas station.

No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 4 inches with a muscular build. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

