Oregon State escapes with win over Rainbow Wahine basketball team

Oregon State’s Noelle Mannen made one of two free throws with less than a second left and the host Beavers escaped with a 61-60 win over the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team today at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

After UH guard Olivia Davies hit a tying jumper with 24.7 seconds left, OSU guard Talia von Oelhoffen missed a driving shot and a scramble ensued for the rebound. A foul was called as time expired.

After a lengthy review, the officials put 0.4 seconds on the clock and gave Mannen two free throws. She missed the first, then made the second to give OSU the lead. After both teams called timeouts, Davies’ desperation shot came up short to close the season opener for both teams.

The Rainbow Wahine hit their first five 3-pointers and finished 12-for-32 behind the arc. Sophomore guard Lily Wahinekapu hit three from long range in her UH debut and shared team-high honors with guard Daejah Phillips with 12 points. Center Kallin Spiller added nine points and five rebounds. Eight UH players hit at least one 3-pointer.

Oregon State guard AJ Marotte scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the first 4:30 of the third quarter. Von Oelhoffen, an All-Pac 12 pick last season, finished with 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Her father is Molokai native Kimo von Oelhoffen, an NFL defensive tackle for 14 seasons.

UH came out firing, with Wahinekapu and Spiller hitting two 3-pointers each in the first eight minutes. The Rainbow Wahine led 20-7 when Davies scored on a putback with just under a minute left in the period.

Oregon State answered with a 13-2 run to open the second quarter and took a 23-22 lead when Lily Hansford drained her third 3-pointer of the game. UH answered with 3-pointers from Meilani McBee and Phillips, and Wahinekapu made two free throws after a technical foul was assessed against the OSU bench to give UH a 30-23 lead with 2:59 left in the half.

Oregon State ended the half on a 7-0 run and tied it when Raegan Beers dropped in a layup off von Oelhoffen’s fifth assist of the halt.

Marotte’s third-quarter outburst powered OSU to a 44-36 lead. Phillips went on a personal six-point run late in the period to bring UH within 48-44 going into the fourth quarter.

OSU opened up a 54-46 lead with 8:22 left, but UH answered with an 11-0 run. Wahinekapu tied the game with a 3-pointer and fed her sister, freshman Jovi Lefotu, for another 3 to give UH a 57-54 lead with 4:30 left.

OSU tied it on a Hansford layup and UH reclaimed the lead when Wahinekapu went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line with 1:32 remaining. Von Oelhoffen then scored on a drive and drew a foul. Her free throw gave OSU a 60-58 lead with 1:16 remaining.

Phillips chased down an offensive rebound and Davies stepped inside the arc for the tying shot to set up the wild finish.

UH caps its season-opening road trip on Wednesday at Portland.