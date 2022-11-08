Challenger Bissen holds strong lead over incumbent Maui Mayor Victorino; Kauai Mayor Kawakami re-elected

Challenger Richard Bissen had a strong lead over incumbent Mike Victorino in the hotly contested race for Maui County mayor, according to the first election results tonight.

Bissen, the former Maui Circuit Court judge and county prosecutor, led with 58% of the vote, while the first-term mayor had 42%.

On Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami cruised to re-election, capturing 82% of the vote, compared with 18% for Michael Roven Poai.

Also on the neighbor islands, council seats were being contested in three counties.

In Kauai County, seven of the 14 candidates will emerge victorious after the field was whittled down from the 19 hopefuls in the primary election.

These are the top seven in descending order: Luke Evslin, Bernard Carvalho, Mel Rapozo, Addison Bulosan, KipuKai Kuali’i, Ross Kagawa and Felicia Cowden.

The final seven are Billy DeCosta, Fern Anuenue Holland, Rachel Secretario, Lila Metzger, Shirley Simbre-Medeiros, Nelson Mukai and Roy Saito.

On Maui, six of the seven incumbents were re-elected. Only Lanai incumbent Gabe Johnson appears to be headed for defeat to former councilman Riki Hokama.

Incumbents Shane Sinenci, Tamara Paltin, Alice Lee, Tasha Kama, Yuki Lei Sugimura and Keani Rawlins-Fernandez were re-elected.

Newcomer Tom Cook won the South Maui seat vacated by Kelly Takaya King, who ran for mayor and lost in the primary.

Nohe Uu-Hodgins also captured the Makawao-Haiku-Paia seat being vacated by Mike Molina, who made an unsuccessful bid for mayor in the primary.

On Hawaii island, only one council seat was up for grabs today, and Jennifer Kagiwada appeaered headed to vctory over challenger Matthias Kusch for District 2, which includes downtown Hilo.

According to the state Elections Office, a second printout with all the votes cast today in county voting locations is expected to be released around 10 p.m.,

Go to https://staradvertiser.com/election for updates, resources and live results from today’s Hawaii General Election.