ELECTION BLOG: Steady stream of Hawaii voters cast their ballot on Election Day

Voters turned up in force at Honolulu Hale this morning, either to drop off their ballots, or vote in person at booths inside.

There were short lines at the Hale when polls opened at 7 a.m., which grew longer by mid-morning and stretched down to the sidewalk by about 11 a.m. There was also a steady stream of drivers using the drive-thru to drop off ballots at the drop box in front of Honolulu, which by noon, wound around the block to Beretania Street.

Statewide, there were no reports of issues at voter service centers by early afternoon, according to Nedielyn Bueno, spokesperson for the state Office of Elections.

Honolulu City Clerk Glenn Takahashi estimated by about 11:30 a.m., roughly 1,800 voters had been serviced at both the Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale voting service centers, with an even split between the two sites.

“We’re moving about as fast as we can,” he said, adding that the pace is roughly the same at both sites.

The mid-morning numbers surpassed those for all of Monday, he said, when about 1,000 voters were processed.

“That gives you an idea of how many people got energized at the last moment,” he said. “I find it encouraging and I’m glad people are using their holiday, if they have one, to vote.”

Voting by mail has been available for the last 20 days, he noted, and voting service centers have been open for 10 days, so the turnout is mostly what he called “the natural human tendency to wait until the last minute.”

By Monday, more than 213,000 mail ballot envelopes had been received, and more than 4,000 had voted in person, according to the Honolulu Elections Division.

Kathryn Healy of Honolulu stood on the lawn outside with her service dog, Royce, to vote.

Healy was waiting for her kids to vote, and then planning to go in to a voting booth herself, but she did not want to stand in line with Royce. She waited for more than half an hour for them to finish, but said she was able to vote quickly because of her disability.

“I wanted to go back to voting the way I always have, traditional,” she said. “That’s how I learned to vote. My whole life it’s been in person.”

Healy said she wished that more voter service centers were open at the local school in her neighborhood, for instance, the way it used to be, instead of having a crowd converge in one area. She said cost of living was a big concern for her this year.

Keane Ishii of Honolulu rode over on a Biki bike to drop off his ballot in the yellow drop box.

He said he the signed ballot had been in his desk for awhile but that he had been busy and today was his day off. He has voted in every election since he has been able to, he said, and this year is really important.

“I think if more people voted, then the government would be more representative of what people want,” he said.

Kenneth Tea of Honolulu said it took 30 to 40 minutes to get through the line and voting process this morning, but that he voted in person because of a recent address change.

“I’m happy I did it,” he said.

Voters have until 7 p.m. today to drop of their ballots at a drop box, or vote in person at a voter service center. All voters standing in line by 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.

“They’ll all get serviced,” said Takahashi of voters waiting in line.

A full list of ballot drop box locations and voter service centers is available at www.honolulu.gov/elections.

Go to https://staradvertiser.com/election for updates, resources and live results from today’s General Election.