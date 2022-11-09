Hawaii records 1,288 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 1,288 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 364,122.

Department officials also reported five more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,717.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases declined to 154 compared with 165 reported on Nov. 2.

The seven-day average is based on an earlier set of seven days (Oct. 29 to Nov. 4) than the week-over-week infection count (Nov. 1 to 7) because cases from the most recent three days may not have been reported yet.

Actual numbers are also estimated to be higher since these figures do not include unreported home test kit results.

The number of cases per 100,000 in the state was at 10.9 compared with 11.7 the previous week.

The state’s average positivity rate also declined to 5.3% compared with 5.5% the previous week.

By island, there were 847 cases reported on Oahu, 177 on Hawaii island, 130 on Maui, 61 on Kauai, and one on Molokai. Another 72 infections were reported for Hawaii residents out of state.

To date, 78.1% of Hawaii residents have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations, while about 43.5% have been boosted in the last 12 months, health officials said.

A total of 182,919 residents have received the new bivalent booster, representing about 13% of the state’s population.