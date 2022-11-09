Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. topped $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time due to higher prices the electrical utility is paying for fuel oil and strong loan growth from subsidiary American Savings Bank. Customers have been paying higher bills mainly because oil and purchased power costs are up. In addition, the Mililani I solar and storage project is owned and operated by Clearway Energy Group LLC, not HEI. A story on Page B3 Tuesday described the increase in revenue partly due to a steady performance from electrical utility operations.