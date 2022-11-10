3 teens seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on H-3

An 18-year-old man and two teenagers were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on the H-3 freeway early today.

The crash occurred on the Halawa-bound lanes of the freeway, approximately two miles from the Tetsuo Harano Tunnel shortly before 3 a.m.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a report of a vehicle that rolled over at a high rate of speed.

EMS treated the occupants — an 18-year-old man and two male teenagers, ages 17 and 15 — and took them in serious condition to a hospital.