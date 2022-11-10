Milk-brewed coffee is steeped in popularity, and growing

TOKYO >> Milk-brewed coffee, or coffee slowly brewed in cold milk, has become increasingly trendy.

In fact, for those seeking new ways to enjoy coffee, milk-brewed coffees can actually be the perfect choice.

The drink is one of the popular menu items at Berth Coffee Roastery Haru, a coffee roasting shop and cafe in Sumida ward, Tokyo.

Haru has been serving the $4 drink since the cafe opened in April 2021. Roaster Yui Nishimura said the coffee’s taste changes subtly depending on the kind of bean used.

“My hope is for people to enjoy the unique flavor of milk-brewed coffee, which goes down smoothly,” she said.

Milk-brewed coffee is made by soaking ground coffee in cold milk in a process that requires patience and time. According to Miho Murata, an instructor at the UCC Coffee Academy, unlike cafe au lait, which is made by mixing milk and hot water-­brewed coffee, this process means milk-brewed coffee has no watery taste.

“That’s why you can enjoy the sweetness of milk with the aroma of coffee in milk-brewed coffee,” Murata said, adding that an increasing number of coffee shops, especially those selective about the beans they use, have been offering the beverage. “The bitterness of coffee is softened and the aroma is enhanced in milk-brewed coffee. Even people who don’t like coffee very much can enjoy this drink.”

Mari Ariki of the Hot Pepper Gurume Gaishoku Soken research institute said milk-brewed coffee is growing in popularity as more people spend time at home and enjoy authentic coffee during the pandemic.

“New ways of drinking coffee are also spreading,” she said, adding that the drink is likely to appeal to all age groups.

Make your own

Yasuhiro Fujita, an instructor at Key Coffee’s coffee-making class, said cold milk-brewed coffee is easy to make at home.

For every 4 cups of milk, place 3/4 cup coffee grounds in a filter. Place the milk and grounds in a container, stir and let steep in the fridge for 8 hours.

>> Other ways to enjoy milk-brewed coffee: Add it to granola, or make it into a jelly by adding gelatin and sugar.

>> Adaptations: Use soy, almond or oat milk (steep 12 hours); or add several jasmine tea bags while steeping the coffee in the milk.