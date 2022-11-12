Kauai firefighters extinguish brush fire in Kokee

Kauai firefighters extinguished a brush fire in Kokee near Waimea Canyon Drive Friday evening.

Kauai Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a fire at around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 4 along Waimea Canyon Drive. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find brush and trees on fire in an area around 50 feet by 50 feet in size.

The fire was slowly spreading, KFD said, and access to it was difficult because it surrounded a small reservoir.

Waimea and Hanapepe firefighters were eventually able to access and battle the fire. KFD extinguished the fire and cleared the scene at around 11 p.m.

Staff from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife monitored the area for hotspots throughout the night.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.