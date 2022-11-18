Punahou clobbers Mililani to set up state football championship showdown with Kahuku

Alai Williams rushed for 237 yards and four touchdowns and ILH champion Punahou won a game in the state tournament for the first time since 2014 with a 52-24 victory over Mililani tonight in the Open Division semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Football Championships at John Kauinana Stadium.

John-Keawe Sagapolutele finished 17-for-23 for 156 yards and three touchdowns for Punahou (9-1), which will try to avenge its only loss of the season when it plays Kahuku for the state championship next Friday night.

Noah Macapulay caught eight passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns and Christian Kauhane caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for the Buffanblu, who haven’t played in a state final since losing to Mililani in 2014.

Emana Tarape threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns for Mililani (7-5), filling in for injured starter Kini McMillan.

Raymond Roller caught an 87-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter for Mililani, which trailed 31-10 at halftime.

The Buffanblu led 38-10 in the third quarter when Tarape threw touchdown passes of 59 yards to Onosai Salanoa and 13 yards to Gavin Hunter to make it 38-24 in the third quarter.

Punahou senior linebacker GianCarlo Rufo was a menace in the first half, finishing with four tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble before the game reached halftime.

Ezekiel Rodrigues has 12 tackles and intercepted a pass to lead the Mililani defense.

The Trojans finished the season 7-5 overall and are 7-7 in their last 14 games played.

Sagapolutele, who started games for Punahou as a freshman, improved to 18-7 in his career as a starter.

Williams’ 237 rushing yards are the fourth-most in school history. He closed the game with a 78-yard touchdown run with 38 seconds remaining.

Punahou is 2-4 in its six appearance in the state championship game.