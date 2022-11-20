Hawaii island firefighters battle brush fire near Pahala

Hawaii County firefighters are battling a brush fire estimated to be 50 acres in size in the Kau District.
Two houses on Maile Street near Pahala have been evacuated and Kaalaki Road has been temporarily closed due to the brush fire, according to an email alert from Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area as firefighters are on the scene.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.