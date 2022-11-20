comscore Hawaii island firefighters battle brush fire near Pahala
Hawaii island firefighters battle brush fire near Pahala

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Hawaii County firefighters are battling a brush fire estimated to be 50 acres in size in the Kau District.

Two houses on Maile Street near Pahala have been evacuated and Kaalaki Road has been temporarily closed due to the brush fire, according to an email alert from Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as firefighters are on the scene.

