Man, 35, charged in robbery at Ewa home

Prosecutors have charged a 35-year-old man after he allegedly robbed two people at a home in Ewa.
Johansen Borges-Paiva was charged Friday with two counts of robbery in the first degree and one count of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree. His aggregate bail is set at $500,000.
Honolulu police said a man entered a home on Manakuke Street where he brandished what appeared to be a handgun at a 59-year-old man and 48-year-old woman and demanded money at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The man fled with money taken from the victims. No injuries were reported.
Police said Borges-Paiva was later identified as the suspect and arrested in Ewa Beach Wednesday night on suspicion of robbery and criminal contempt of court.
Court documents alleged Borges-Paiva used a simulated firearm in the robbery.
State law defines a simulated firearm as “any object that substantially resembles a firearm, can reasonably be perceived to be a firearm, or is used or brandished as a firearm.”
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.