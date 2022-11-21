Man, 35, charged in robbery at Ewa home

Prosecutors have charged a 35-year-old man after he allegedly robbed two people at a home in Ewa.

Johansen Borges-Paiva was charged Friday with two counts of robbery in the first degree and one count of promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree. His aggregate bail is set at $500,000.

Honolulu police said a man entered a home on Manakuke Street where he brandished what appeared to be a handgun at a 59-year-old man and 48-year-old woman and demanded money at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The man fled with money taken from the victims. No injuries were reported.

Police said Borges-Paiva was later identified as the suspect and arrested in Ewa Beach Wednesday night on suspicion of robbery and criminal contempt of court.

Court documents alleged Borges-Paiva used a simulated firearm in the robbery.

State law defines a simulated firearm as “any object that substantially resembles a firearm, can reasonably be perceived to be a firearm, or is used or brandished as a firearm.”