52-year-old snorkler rescued at Electric Beach

A 52-year old snorkeler was rescued today by Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards off Electric Beach at Kahe Point in West Oahu.

Lifeguards responded to the 911 call at about 1:30 p.m., finding Good Samaritans helping to hold the man above water. The man was brought to shore by jet ski, and lifeguards began medical treatment, officials said.

Paramedics from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services continued the treatment and then transported him to an emergency room, where he was listed in serious condition.

There is no lifeguard tower at Electric Beach.