Visitor in critical condition after she is pulled from water at Waimanalo beach

A 57-year-old California woman was taken in critical condition to a hospital after she was found unresponsive in waters off of Kaiona Beach Park in Waimanalo.

Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive snorkeler in five feet of water just after 10:45 a.m.

Bystanders pulled her out of the water and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until lifeguards arrived and took over, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

EMS arrived and administered advanced life support to the woman. She was taken in critical condition to a hospital.