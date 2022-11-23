Former UH QB Cordeiro finds love of the game after transfer

Nearly a year after transferring from the University of Hawaii to San Jose State, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro said he has a rejuvenated love for football.

During today’s zoom call with reporters, Cordeiro acknowledged what he perceived as a morale-deflating “toxic” atmosphere under then-UH coach Todd Graham last year. Four days after the 2021 regular season ended, Cordeiro entered the transfer portal. That led to more defections, a state senate hearing on the football program’s well being, and Graham’s resignation. Timmy Chang, a former record-setting UH quarterback, was hired as Graham’s successor in January. The Rainbow Warriors end the regular season with Saturday’s road game against Cordeiro-led SJSU.

“Going away, I just wanted to make change,” Cordeiro said. “Now my teammates back in Hawaii love football. I love football again. Everyone that transferred (from UH) is having fun. That was the goal of transferring, just trying to make a change.”

Cordeiro recalled the struggles of his fourth — and final — season with the Rainbow Warriors. Television shows caught Cordeiro and Bo Graham, who was the offensive coordinator at the time, arguing on the sideline.

“Last year, it was hard waking up and going to practice,” Cordeiro said. “I didn’t have a smile on my face. And now, I mean, I love showing up for practice, watching film with (offensive coordinator Kevin) McGiven and (football analyst) Lyle (Moevao), Coach (Brent) Brennan. Just spending time with the team in the locker room.”

Cordeiro said his former UH teammates understand why he relinquished his co-captaincy to transfer.

“We still have that bond,” Cordeiro said. “They’re still my brothers. I fought with them for four years. It was a grind. We went through hard times. Now there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. They’re happy. I’m happy. I can’t wait to see them.”

