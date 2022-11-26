Distressed hiker airlifted from Kalauao Valley Loop Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department airlifted a “distressed” hiker from the Kalauao Valley Loop Trail in Aiea on Friday night.

At around 6 p.m., a man in his 40s “became distressed” and was “unable to descend the trail on his own,” HFD said in a press release. He was a mile in.

HFD sent 12 personnel and a helicopter to get him.

He was then transferred to Emergency Medical Services personnel, though HFD failed to specify whether he was hurt.

The trail can be muddy and slippery, hiking websites say.