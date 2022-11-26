Distressed hiker airlifted from Kalauao Valley Loop Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department airlifted a “distressed” hiker from the Kalauao Valley Loop Trail in Aiea on Friday night.
At around 6 p.m., a man in his 40s “became distressed” and was “unable to descend the trail on his own,” HFD said in a press release. He was a mile in.
HFD sent 12 personnel and a helicopter to get him.
He was then transferred to Emergency Medical Services personnel, though HFD failed to specify whether he was hurt.
The trail can be muddy and slippery, hiking websites say.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.