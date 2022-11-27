Man, 57, in critical condition after hit-and-run in Waipahu

A man, 57, is in critical condition after he was struck on the street by a vehicle that fled the scene in Waipahu.

Police said at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, a 57-year-old man was attempting to cross the street outside of a marked crosswalk in the area of Mokuola Street and Hikimoe Street when an unknown motorist struck him. The driver continued northbound on Mokuola Street, fleeing the scene. Police said the vehicle was possibly a dark-colored sedan.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital.

At this time, police said it was unknown whether speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the collision.

If anyone has information regarding the collision, call HPD’s Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

The investigation is ongoing.