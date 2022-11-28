Vital Statistics: Nov. 18 – Nov. 24, 2022

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 18-24
>> Donovan Kaleolani Ahuna Jr. and Sedef Ersahin
>> Albert Guadalupe Ake and Michelle Lee Malulani Kama
>> Sarah Jane Bourke and Tyson Jess Hubbard
>> Charlotte Lauren Caruso and Bo James Barrett
>> Aleshia Joy Elmore and David Wayne Black
>> Juan Jhonson Tagarao Esposo and Edlen Rose Ignas Manning
>> Michelle Marie Fernandez and Jordan Seth Anduha
>> Kayla Marie Ganancial and Arthur Chester Rodillas Somera Jr.
>> Jordan Ray Tumaneng Gonzales and Deanna-Lee Rabang Quelnat
>> Kelly Catherine Gray and Peter Arthur Calautti III
>> Ashley Nicole Gutierrez and Alejandro Andrade
>> Bianca Elise Collop Harmon and Samuel Phillip Thall
>> Brittany Nicole Hegedus and Justin Paul Duny
>> Brianna Grace Jackson and Devon Keizo Inoue
>> Kathleen Erin Jensen and Lucas Alexander Donart
>> Samantha Noel Johnson and Hector Jose Pagan Rodríguez
>> Lynn Leinaala Keaulana and Ahmed Mahmoud Abdelfattah Khalil
>> Vivian Estelle Kersten and Marius Kersting
>> Michelle Lee and Bernard Chang
>> John Henry Lewis IV and Sheyenne Elizabeth Delaney
>> Alaina Theresa Martinez and Katherine Ann Condit
>> Alec Thomas McAfee and Emily Caitlin Hodge
>> Santosh Viswa Mohan Nanduri and Anne Marie Fite
>> Serena Sophia Kameko Nozawa and Blake Jeffrey Hoffman
>> Daniel Andrew Pederson and Kaylee Kapi‘olani Sakiko Rickard
>> Amy Louise Pettyjohn and Timothy Reid Mattox Jr.
>> Myana Jovene Polderman and Frank West Tunnell V
>> Kelli Renee Rees and Dina Ann Rees
>> Kenneth Lee Reilly Jr. and Julie Ruby Mariscal Garcia
>> Amber Dawn Rollison and Alejandro Rafael Aybar Rodriguez
>> Diana Katherine Runkle and Timothy John Wakeling
>> Katie Armstrong Russell and Jose Ramon Vazquez Canteli
>> Baylee Alicia Nani Hepualahaole Sajulga and Logan Michael Crawford
>> Kimberly Anne Sayles and Amanda Marie Hamm
>> Mitchell Alden Stillwell and Allison Lynn Fultz
>> Anela Mikilana Tamashiro and Justin Robert LaBore
>> Mathew Kenichi Tanaka and Takayuki Christopher Nagase
>> Eva-Maria Tangemann and Daniel Barein
>> Eseta Vasati Tauanu’u and Qu’vonte Raquill Nicholas
>> Johanna Katharina Claudia Thums and Jonas Werner Rumpel
>> Joshua Allen Tripp and Katelynn Nicole Manns
>> Ronnelle Milton Vaughn and Ewa Maria Jedrzychowska
>> Sören Werneburg and Helena Nina Weitz
>> Dove Anne Wright and Jacob Dean Harwell
>> Adrienne Mitsuko Yamamoto and Kyle Seiji Noeauokalani Kawabata
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 18-24
>> A’niyah Lavina Benson
>> Julien Jun Hei Beringer
>> Noah James Bird
>> Karma Kenike Peakalika Carlos
>> Naru Tadashi Kei Chikuma
>> Sunny Stephen Fung
>> Winston James Gordner
>> Leimomi Ke’alohilani Kailieha-Hussey
>> Kayliah Kamaya Olina Alohi Pomaika‘i Courtlynn Fatongia Kekahio
>> Acestyn-Colt Alaka‘iokeaoikapo‘ele Toshio Kohatsu
>> Onyx-Akina Pomaikaiehiku Maiava Langaman
>> Matthew Wallace Manown Jr.
>> Charles James Keanuokauanihilaukukui Merritt
>> Bentley Kaito Nakamoto
>> Scarlett Noelani Navas
>> Ellie Rae Pitney
>> Tobias Ace Keanuenue Pua Abarca
>> Henzo Alan-Louis Keoki Santos
>> Caleb Ricardo Sevilla
>> Faith Leinaala Tuzon-Abella
