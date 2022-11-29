Tourism officials monitoring Mauna Loa eruption for impact on demand
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:28 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2018
Past eruptions at Kilauea Volcano and Mauna Loa have sometimes dampened tourism or stimulated travel. Above, visitors vie for a photo opportunity of Halemaumau Crater at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2018
Jerome Babuta and Lu Liu, from Seattle, check a map of the park.