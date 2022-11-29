comscore Tourism officials monitoring Mauna Loa eruption for impact on demand
  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
    Past eruptions at Kilauea Volcano and Mauna Loa have sometimes dampened tourism or stimulated travel. Above, visitors vie for a photo opportunity of Halemaumau Crater at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

    Jerome Babuta and Lu Liu, from Seattle, check a map of the park.

Hawaii tourism officials spent most of Monday telling travelers not to alter their plans to come to Hawaii, saying it was too soon to know how the Mauna Loa Volcano eruption would affect demand. Read more

