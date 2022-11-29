Warriors Manning, Phillips named to all-MWC first team

University of Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning and tight end Caleb Phillips today were named to the All-Mountain West first team.

Both are super seniors who completed their UH eligibility this past Saturday.

Manning, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound left tackle from Glendale, Ariz., was part of an offensive line that allowed only 20 sacks in 510 pass plays this season. During his five-season UH career, Manning has played in 62 of a possible 64 games, with 60 starts.

Phillips, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound offensive hybrid from Encinitas, Calif., was an outside linebacker at Stanford for three years when he entered the transfer portal in January 2021. Phillips joined the Warriors as a graduate transfer, making the switch to tight end. This season, he has aligned in the slot, attached to the line, in the backfield and as a motion receiver. He led Mountain West tight ends with 31 receptions (on 51 targets) for 311 yards and three touchdowns.

Right guard Micah Vanterpool was named to the second team.

Nose tackle Blessman Ta‘ala, running backs Dedrick Parson and Tylan Hines, 3-tech tackle John Tuitupou, and safety Peter Manuma received honorable mention.

