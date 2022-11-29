comscore Warriors Manning, Phillips named to all-MWC first team
Sports Breaking | Top News

Warriors Manning, Phillips named to all-MWC first team

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • Jamm Aquino / jaquino@staradvertiser.com Hawaii tight end Caleb Phillips (85) made a catch for a touchdown against UNLV on Nov. 19 at the Ching Complex. It was the final game for Phillips, a super senior, in a UH uniform. Hawaii won 31-25 on senior night.

    Jamm Aquino / jaquino@staradvertiser.com

    Hawaii tight end Caleb Phillips (85) made a catch for a touchdown against UNLV on Nov. 19 at the Ching Complex. It was the final game for Phillips, a super senior, in a UH uniform. Hawaii won 31-25 on senior night.

University of Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning and tight end Caleb Phillips today were named to the All-Mountain West first team.

Both are super seniors who completed their UH eligibility this past Saturday.

Manning, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound left tackle from Glendale, Ariz., was part of an offensive line that allowed only 20 sacks in 510 pass plays this season. During his five-season UH career, Manning has played in 62 of a possible 64 games, with 60 starts.

Phillips, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound offensive hybrid from Encinitas, Calif., was an outside linebacker at Stanford for three years when he entered the transfer portal in January 2021. Phillips joined the Warriors as a graduate transfer, making the switch to tight end. This season, he has aligned in the slot, attached to the line, in the backfield and as a motion receiver. He led Mountain West tight ends with 31 receptions (on 51 targets) for 311 yards and three touchdowns.

Right guard Micah Vanterpool was named to the second team.

Nose tackle Blessman Ta‘ala, running backs Dedrick Parson and Tylan Hines, 3-tech tackle John Tuitupou, and safety Peter Manuma received honorable mention.

--
More UH football coverage

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Man sentenced for faking death to avoid sex abuse charges
Next Story
China to increase nuclear warheads to 1,500, Pentagon warns

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up