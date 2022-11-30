Lost hikers rescued at Koolau Summit Trail

Two lost hikers on the Koolau Summit Trail in Waimanalo were rescued this afternoon by Honolulu firefighters.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at around 3 p.m. for the lost hikers. HFD arrived a few minutes later and established a landing zone for its Air 1 helicopter at Puili Place in Kuliouou. The fire department was also able to establish cell phone communication with the hikers.

The hikers, a 27-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, reportedly started hiking on the Kuliouou Ridge Trail and made their way to Koolau Summit Trail.

The pair had been hiking for about three and a half hours, HFD reported.

HFD made contact with the hikers at just after 4 p.m. and found that they were not injured and did not need medical attention.

The hikers were flown to the landing zone, one at a time, via Air 1. The second hiker reached the zone at around 5:10 p.m.