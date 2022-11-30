Lost hikers rescued at Koolau Summit Trail

Two lost hikers on the Koolau Summit Trail in Waimanalo were rescued this afternoon by Honolulu firefighters.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at around 3 p.m. for the lost hikers. HFD arrived a few minutes later and established a landing zone for its Air 1 helicopter at Puili Place in Kuliouou. The fire department was also able to establish cell phone communication with the hikers.
The hikers, a 27-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, reportedly started hiking on the Kuliouou Ridge Trail and made their way to Koolau Summit Trail.
The pair had been hiking for about three and a half hours, HFD reported.
HFD made contact with the hikers at just after 4 p.m. and found that they were not injured and did not need medical attention.
The hikers were flown to the landing zone, one at a time, via Air 1. The second hiker reached the zone at around 5:10 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.