Corrections

>> U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele did not seek reelection but remains a congressman until his successor, U.S. Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda, is sworn in Jan. 3. A story on Page B2 Wednesday incorrectly reported Kahele’s congressional status.