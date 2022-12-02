High surf advisory for north, west shores of most isles today

A high surf advisory remains in place for the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and for the west facing shores of Hawaii island, effective through 6 p.m. today.
The high surf warning previously in place for north and west facing shores of Kauai County has been canceled.
The National Weather Service said the large, west-northwest swell that peaked Thursday night will continue to slowly subside today.
Surf of 12 to 15 feet is expected for the north facing shores, and surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected along west facing shores of Oahu and Molokai.
Along west facing shores of Hawaii island, surf of 6 to 8 feet is expected today.
Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and currents, which will make swimming dangerous. Beachgoers should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.
