Injured hiker rescued on Lulumahu Trail

An injured hiker was rescued at the Lulumahu Trail in Nuuanu this morning, the Honolulu Fire Department has reported.
HFD received a 911 call at around 9:45 a.m. for an injured hiker. A few minutes later firefighters arrived at the scene and established a landing zone for HFD’s Air 1 helicopter at the Nuuanu Reservoir.
The hiker, a woman in her 20s, had been hiking the trail with three companions and was injured about three-fourths of the way to the end of the trail.
HFD made contact with the hiker at around 10:30 a.m. and flew her to the landing zone after conducting a medical assessment.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over care of the hiker at the landing zone just before 11 a.m.
The hiker’s companions were escorted to safety by HFD.
