Man, 24, charged following attempted robbery in Moiliili

A 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree robbery after allegedly fighting over a wallet belonging to an 81-year-old man in the Moiliili area Friday morning.

Nimai Lowther allegedly attempted to take the victim’s wallet in the incident, the Honolulu Police Department reported. Lowther allegedly pushed the victim to the ground during the altercation, although was unable to take the wallet.

Lowther fled the scene but was arrested at around 2 p.m. Friday. His bail has been set at $11,000, police said.

Lowther is also involved in an assault case in which he allegedly attacked two people, including his father, who he lives with. Concerned for his safety, Lowther’s father filed a temporary restraining order that would require Lowther to leave their home.

In the TRO petition, Lowther’s father said that Lowther may be using illegal drugs and may be mentally ill.