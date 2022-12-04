Distressed swimmers rescued in waters off Kahala Beach

Honolulu Ocean Safety assisted in the rescue of a couple, who fell into distress swimming in the waters off Kahala Beach this afternoon.

Honolulu Ocean Safety reported that a 911 call about the swimmers came in just before 3:45 p.m.

Lifeguards responded via jet ski while a nearby Good Samaritan, assisted the two onto his vessel.

Lifeguards transferred the male and female, both said to be 26-years-old, onto their jet ski and brought them to shore.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services evaluated both patients, but they declined transport to an emergency room.