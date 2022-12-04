Las Vegas Advisor: There are deals to be had on rooms for the holidays

The holiday season is normally prime time for finding low room rates in Las Vegas.

However, due to ongoing high demand, the pickings are slimmer than normal for the second year in a row. Still, that doesn’t mean there aren’t deals to be had.

Last week the researchers at the Las Vegas Advisor canvassed every casino in town, looking for the best leads on lodging in December.

The rates below were available either by consulting casino websites or using third-party reservations options. Rates are higher during the National Finals Rodeo, which runs through Dec. 12. All told, 21 casinos have rooms going for under $40 this year (base price; doesn’t include resort fees).

Here’s the lineup (rates change often and are not guaranteed):

Under $20 Club: None, the lowest rate was $22 at Circus Circus.

Under $30 Club: Circus Circus, the D, Excalibur, Golden Gate, OYO, Rio, Silver Sevens, STRAT

Under $40 Club: Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, Bally’s, El Cortez, Ellis Island, Flamingo, Gold Spike, Harrah’s, LINQ, Luxor, NY-NY, Palace Station, Sahara, Tropicana

High End: The pre-holidays also offer a great opportunity to stay at the more expensive casinos at bargain prices. The following all quoted midweek rates of $85 or less: Caesars Palace, Cromwell, Delano, Golden Nugget, Mandalay Bay, Paris, Park MGM, Planet Hollywood, MGM Grand, Mirage, Palms, Resorts World, Treasure Island, Virgin Las Vegas and Westgate.

Question: Are there any good holiday displays that are free to view?

Answer: The lineup of free holiday festivities includes the “Mystic Falls Winter Wonderland” at Sam’s Town; the Bellagio Conservatory’s winter display; a lobby display at Aria featuring holiday creations from the resort’s pastry chefs; and holiday scenes at the Fremont Street Experience (42-foot-tall Christmas tree), the LINQ Promenade, The Park at NY-NY, Venetian/Palazzo atrium, Wynn Las Vegas atrium, Silverton (“Underwater Santa” on weekends) and Fashion Show Mall.

