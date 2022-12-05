$157K in cleaning robots scrub the floor of Honolulu airport

Two automatic floor cleaners are now operating at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The two cleaners, along with staff training, cost $157,000, and are part of efforts to modernize the Honolulu airport.

“The robotic scrubbers will help us keep HNL sanitary and sparkling,” said DOT Deputy Director of Airports Ross Higashi in a news release. “Use of this technology will also allow us to maximize available staff in maintaining our busiest airport to standards.”

The first cleaner has already been deployed on the Mauka Concourse, which measures 230,000 square feet, according to Higashi, with additional concourses expected to be included soon.

The automated cleaners will scrub and clean floors as programmed, DOT said, and allow staff to do other tasks.

The Honolulu airport fields an average of 73,000 arrivals per day.

In addition to building new facilities, including the Mauka Concourse and Consolidated Rental Car Facilities, DOT has renovated restrooms, replaced pedestrian bridges, and planned additional upgrades for Terminal 2 lobbies.