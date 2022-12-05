WATCH LIVE: Inauguration of Gov.-elect Josh Green, Lt. Gov.-elect Sylvia Luke

Your browser does not support inline frames. To access archived media, click <a href="//olelo.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?publish_id=2692&amp;embed=1&amp;auto_start=1">here</a>.

Hawaii will have a new governor and lieutenant governor today.

Gov.-elect Josh Green and Lt. Gov.-elect Sylvia Luke are scheduled to be sworn in this afternoon during an inauguration ceremony at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena.

A few hundred people attended this morning’s pre-inauguration festivities. The stage-side floor of the Blaisdell Arena featured state legislators from both parties and several former county and state officials.

Others included Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and newly elected U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, who will represent rural Oahu and the neighbor islands when she takes office in January.

Green will become only Hawaii’s ninth governor since statehood in 1959. Today’s procession included his five predecessors: former Govs. George Ariyoshi, John Waihee, Neil Abercrombie, Linda Lingle and David Ige, who wrapped up two terms and eight years in office today.

Green and soon-to-be first lady Jaime Green, were joined by their children, Maia, and son, Sam. There was a sweet moment when the children led the audience by citing the Pledge of Allegiance.

Luke plans to take her oath of office with her hand on a Bible given by her mother, Yuna Moon. It is inscribed, “To my loving daughter Eun Jung. I love you Lord, You are my strength. Psalm 18:1.”

The public ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at noon.

The inauguration is running ahead of schedule so the Royal Hawaiian Band is playing extra numbers because the state Constitution requires the governor to be sworn in at noon.

Star-Advertiser staff writer Dan Nakaso contributed to this report.