Vital Statistics – Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2022

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 25 to Dec. 1
>> Bronson Pomaikai Alfafara-Pires and Pearl Lahapahaweokaleianoi Kaiama
>> Cassandra Marie Belter and Michael John Gilmore
>> Gregory Dai Wai Bone and Linda Yoko Tokunaga
>> Natasha-Chante Ihi Lani Canon and Ronald Kekoolani Cabus-Majamay
>> Christian Kelly Carlson and Arianna Nicole Luz
>> Emmanuel Guadalupe Carrasco Hernandez and Maria Fernanda Zermeno Alba
>> Charlotte Marie Cortes and Stephen Louis Kala O Kalani Spells
>> Karley Tepoerava Hooliokalaniwakinikona De Mello and William Papa‘iku Haole V
>> Senthilraj Ganeshan and Shamini Parameswaran
>> Vanessa May Lomae Garcia and Jonathon David Nash
>> Donald Lewis Geil and Mary Ann Ballesteros Esteban
>> Trisha Keonaonapualei Glushenko and Viliami Kekoa Keanu-Lua
>> Danny Monroe Gray III and Rejeanna Renee Hermstad
>> Bobby James Hartsock Jr. and Andromeda Kealohanani Salcedo
>> Albert Kalokuokamaileokamehamehanui Holt and Alyssa Mia Reyes
>> Jay Andrew Jones II and Govanna Villagrana-Flores
>> Philip James Kievlan and Michelle Nicole Nelson
>> Dandreb Macatubal Malasique and Ruth Chumalan Balaoy
>> William Charles Mariani Jr. and Sharla Malia Midori Rivera
>> Richard FidelG Martinez and Kathrine Sims Knieriem
>> Patricia Lauren Miranda and Benjamin Peter Hebron
>> Matthew Jacob Morner and Sarah Jane Brown
>> Kathryn Maureen O’Farrell and Matthew David Sauri
>> John Patrick Rampulla and Michael Maxwell Nix
>> John Carl Ruggiero and Erykah Genere
>> Andrea Ciara Stickel and Kekoa Vincent Lionel Cazimero
>> Ezra Braden Tapp and Erica Mendez
>> Lindsey Michie Tawata and Charles Gabriel Kawena Akiona
>> Marcus Lee Turner and Tiffiny Marie Binstock
>> Mitchell Bryce Unciano and Brittany Kiyomi Clark
>> Haley Nicole Walton and Anders Peter Gordon Hanson
>> Reginald Ashante Wilson and Benicia Nicole Mitchell
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 25 to Dec. 1
>> Melina Kaylani Pardillo Bongato
>> Ysalia Nawaiola Vairea Cayabyab
>> Jayla Brielle Bumanglag Darby
>> Kanaloa Hooheno‘i Kealoha Gomes
>> Wyatt Yoshito Yue Hin Ho
>> Remi-Jade Cynthia Teri Ige
>> Malae Kamalupilioha Ignacio
>> ‘Anela Yvonne-Rose Ka‘iolanaika‘ilewaka‘ikemakamaeaikalani Johnson-Cummings
>> Raegan Sandra Keech
>> Amari Allen Meekins
>> Tyson Kiliohuikalai Akira Minami
>> Elizabeth Harper Kaakopua Mudget
>> Ke‘ano‘anokoaikeaolaokealoha‘aina Elaine Osue Naone
>> Sasha Jun Orihuela
>> Lalanikalalea Kekamahiehieokamoana Pascua
>> Rose Mary Ramirez Lozano
>> Janaiah Sarai Ka‘i‘iniakapu‘uwai Salangdron
>> Olive Grace Serrano
>> Kamakani Ka‘ilialoha Ma‘ilikukahi Tilton
