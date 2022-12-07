Hawaii records 1,371 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 1,371 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 368,723.

DOH also reported seven more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,744. The deaths were reported among Hawaii residents, all with underlying conditions, that ranged in age from their 40s to their 80s.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases the week after Thanksgiving jumped to 182 compared with 137 reported on Nov. 30.

The seven-day average is based on an earlier set of seven days (Nov. 26 to Dec. 2) than the week-over-week infection count (Nov. 29 to Dec. 5) because cases from the most recent three days may not have been reported yet.

Actual numbers are also estimated to be higher since these figures do not include unreported home test kit results.

The number of cases per 100,000 in the state increased to 12.9 compared with 9.6 the previous week.

The state’s average positivity rate inched up to 6.5% compared with 6.3% the previous week.

By island, there were 1,043 cases reported on Oahu, 105 on Hawaii island, 147 on Maui, 46 on Kauai, eight on Molokai, and two on Lanai. Another 20 infections were reported for Hawaii residents out of state.