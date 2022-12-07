Lihue man identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run

A 47-year-old Lihue man has been identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run in November, the Kauai Police Department has reported.

KPD in a news release today identified William Browning as the bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle on Nov. 22 on Rice Street fronting the Lihue Town Plaza. Based on a preliminary investigation, police said that Browning was traveling westbound on t he street when a white Toyota Tacoma also traveling west struck him from behind before fleeing the scene.

Police were dispatched at around 8:45 p.m. that day following the crash. Browning was transported to Wilcox Medical Center in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call KPD’s Traffic Safety Section at 808-241-1615. Anonymous calls can be made to CrimeStoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or via www.cskauai.org.