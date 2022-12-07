Woman, 36, in serious condition after being stabbed in Kaaawa

A 36-year-old woman is in serious condition following a stabbing this evening in the Kaaawa area.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the incident happened at around 8 p.m. on Kekio Road. The victim was stabbed in the chest and suffered a laceration to her hand, EMS said.
She was taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition after EMS administered advanced life-saving treatment to her.
