Scoreboard – Dec. 8, 2022

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

High school girls preseason, first round, ‘Iolani Classic, South Medford (Ore.) vs. Konawaena, 3:30 p.m.; Carondelet (Concord, Calif.) vs. Damien, 5 p.m.; Moanalua vs. ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.; Incarnate Word (St. Louis) vs. Campbell, 8 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

OIA East girls: Farrington at Kalaheo (JV game at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow).

High schools boys preseason: Kapaa Invitational. At Kapaa: Kohala vs. Seabury Hall, 4:30 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Kapaa, 6 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Kapaa, 7:30 p.m. At Wilcox Gym: Waipahu vs. Island School, 4:30 p.m.; Waiakea vs. Waimea, 6 p.m.; University vs. Island School, 7:30 p.m.

High schools boys preseason: Moanalua Invitational, Kamehameha-Maui vs. ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; Mililani vs. Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Kailua, 6:45 p.m.; Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Moanalua, 8:30 p.m. Games at Moanalua.

High schools boys preseason: Kaimuki Invitational, Kaimuki vs. McKinley, 3:30 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m.; Saint Louis I-AA vs. Kahuku, 8 p.m. Games at Kaimuki.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Damien at ‘Iolani, 4:15 p.m. OIA West boys: Leilehua at Pearl City, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

High school girls preseason, ‘Iolani Classic. Consolation: Carondelet (Concord, Calif.)/Damien loser vs. South Medford (Ore.)/Konawaena loser, 3:30 p.m.; Incarnate Word (St. Louis)/Campbell loser vs. Moanalua/‘Iolani loser, 5 p.m. Semifinals: Carondelet (Concord, Calif.)/ Damien winner vs. South Medford (Ore.)/ Konawaena winner, 6:30 p.m.; Incarnate Word (St. Louis)/Campbell winner vs. Moanalua/‘Iolani winner, 8 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

High schools boys preseason: Kapaa Invitational. At Kapaa: Kauai vs. University, 4:30 p.m.; Waiakea vs. Saint Louis, 6 p.m.; Kohala vs. Kapaa, 7:30 p.m. At Wilcox Gym: Waimea vs. Seabury Hall, 4:30 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Island School, 6 p.m.; Waipahu vs. Waimea, 7:30 p.m.

High schools boys preseason: Moanalua Invitational, Kamehameha-Maui vs. Maryknoll, 3:15 p.m.; Kailua vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Kamehameha, 6:45 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Mililani, 8:30 p.m. Games at Moanalua.

High schools boys preseason: Kaimuki Invitational. Consolation: Kaimuki-McKinley loser vs. Kapolei-Punahou loser, 3:30 p.m.; Leilehua-Mid Pacific loser vs. Saint Louis I-AA/Kahuku loser, 5 p.m. Semifinals: Leilehua-Mid Pacific winner vs. Saint Louis I-AA/Kahuku winner, 6:30 p.m.; Kaimuki-McKinley winner vs. Kapolei-Punahou winner, 8 p.m. Games at Kaimuki.

SOCCER

OIA West: Kapolei at Waianae (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Aiea at Waipahu (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Campbell at Radford (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Leilehua at Pearl City (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Waialua at Mililani (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Waianae at Kapolei (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Mililani at Waialua (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow)

SOCCER

ILH

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Punahou II 1, Pac-Five 1

Kamehameha 5, Mid-Pacific 0

OIA WEST

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Mililani 2, Kapolei 1

Campbell 7, Nanakuli 0

Waialua 5, Waipahu 3

Waianae 0, Leilehua 0

Aiea 4, Radford 0

Girls Varsity

Mililani 4, Kapolei 0

Campbell 4, Nanakuli 0

Waipahu 11, Waialua 0

Aiea 12, Radford 0

Waianae 2, Leilehua 1

Boys JV

Kapolei 7, Mililani 2

Waipahu 5, Waialua 0

Girls JV

Mililani 4, Kapolei 0

BASKETBALL

BIIF

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii 58, Keaau 32

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS PRSEASON

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Punahou 78, Aiea 41

Maryknoll 60, Kalaheo 26

Boys JV

Maryknoll 51, Kalaheo 22

PADDLING

ILH

At Magic Island

Event No. 2 3-plus miles

Wednesday

Boys

Varsity I

1. Punahou 33:09 (Lyon Tang, Sean “Kaimana” Satterfield, Aka Pietsch, Brody Badham, Terrin Jamrog, and Charlie Kettley). 2. ‘Iolani 34:32. 3. Kamehameha 35:13. 4. Mid-Pacific 35:26. 5. Saint Louis 38:21.

Boys Varsity II

1. Kamehameha 34:42. 2. Punahou 35:08. 3. Maryknoll 39:45. 4. ‘Iolani 40:17. 5. Saint Louis 40:26.

Boys JV I

1. Punahou 35:21. 2. Mid-Pacific 36:04. 3. Kamehameha 36:07. 4. Damien 39:46. 5. ‘Iolani 39:50.

Boys JV II 1. Kamehameha 36:50. 2. Saint Louis 38:00. 3. Punahou 38:42. 4. Mid-Pacific 41:55. 5. ‘Iolani 43:45.

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

1. Kamehameha (Kawena Harbottle, Tessia Mauai, Bethani Kaleleiki, Kanaiaulani AweauSavusa, Shaye Kanoa, Sarah Sataraka) 36:16. 2. Mid-Pacific 36:45. 3. ‘Iolani 37:04. 4. Punahou 38:02. 5. Pac-5 39:45.

Mixed

1. Punahou (Matias Durkin, Hazel Campbell, Stryker Scales, John Kilpatrick, Lia Kuewa, Kanoe Sills) 33:22. 2. Kamehameha 34:20. 3. ‘Iolani 35:43. 4. Le Jardin 36:17. 5. Mid-Pacific 37:38.

Girls Varsity II

1. Kamehameha 38:29. 2. Punahou 38:41. 3. Sacred Hearts 40:50. 4. Mid-Pacific 42:48. 5. ‘Iolani 43:06.

Girls JV I

1. Kamehameha 37:38. 2. Punahou 38:45. 3. ‘Iolani 41:27. 4. Le Jardin 41:59. 5. Pac-5 43:28.

Girls JV II

1. Kamehameha 38:52. 2. Punahou 40:21. 3. ‘Iolani 41:59. 4. Maryknoll 43:00. 5. Damien 43:40

BULLETIN BOARD

SOFTBALL

The Chaminade Softball Elite Camp will be held Dec. 17 and 18 at Sand Island Field. Hosted by Silverswords coach Kent Yamaguchi and his staff. Washington coach Heather Tarr, assistant coach Lance Glasoe and former player Sis Bates will be guest instructors. For ages 8-18. Fee is $130; pitching sessions are $70 extra. Campers need to bring their own catcher for the pitching instruction. Registration deadline is Dec. 12. For more information, visit webforms.chaminade.edu/elitesoftball2022/

SOFTBALL

MAKUA ALII

Wednesday

Hawaiians 13, Hui Ohana 12

Bad Company 24, Fat Katz 18

Aikane 13, Zen 1

Makules 25, Kupuna Kane 19

Golden Eagles 20, Na Pueo 9

Action 16, Kool Katz 4

Sportsmen 14, Waipio 10

Sons Of Hawaii 18, Na Kahuna 5

P.H.Shipyard 12, Go Deep 8

Islanders 21, Yankees 6

Ho’o Ikaika 22, Lokahi 12

GOLF

LOCAL ACES

NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB

Richard Momono, Mililani Sept. 3 Ewa Villages Golf Course 7 138 6-iron

Rick Nagata, Honolulu Sept. 7 Ewa Villages Golf Course 2 119 9-iron

Paul Putzulu, Wahiawa Sept. 10 Ewa Villages Golf Course 7 168 7-iron

Ryosei Oshiro, Makakilo Oct. 13 Ewa Villages Golf Course 15 120 7-iron

Murray Hixson, Honolulu Nov. 27 Ewa Villages Golf Course 7 140 8-iron

Bruce Fink, Honolulu Nov. 30 Mamala Bay Golf Course 12 160 3-hybrid

Patrick Gomes, Wahiawa Dec. 2 Waikele Country Club 5 162 4-hybrid

Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted.