Lifeguards resuscitate man, 77, after heart attack at Pipeline

Honolulu lifeguards responded to a call for a 77-year-old Kailua man with cardiac arrest at Ehukai Beach on Oahu’s North Shore this morning.

The emergency call came in at 9:12 a.m., according to Honolulu Ocean Safety, just 12 minutes after lifeguards had opened the tower at Ekuhai Beach Park, which is also known as “Banzai Pipeline.”

Authorities said the man had gone swimming and lost consciousness after emerging from the ocean and walking up onto shore.

Lifeguards from the tower immediately began CPR on the man on the sand, and after an estimated five minutes, regained a pulse. The man had begun breathing on his own when care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS took the man to an area hospital emergency room in serious condition.