HFD crews respond to structure fire on Kinau Street in Makiki

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call at 12:51 p.m. today reporting a fire at 1353 Kinau St. in Makiki.

Eleven HFD units staffed with 41 personnel were dispatched, with the first unit arriving on the scene less than five minutes later to find heavy black smoke emanating from the second floor of a small two-story, mixed-occupancy structure with a coin-operated laundry business on the first floor and a residential unit on the second floor.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 1:38 p.m. and had it extinguished by 2:13 p.m.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation, HFD said, and damage estimates were not available.

It was later reported that an adult male occupant had escaped the fire and left the property prior to HFD’s arrival. He made it to the nearby Times Supermarket, where a good Samaritan called 911 and Emergency Medical Services transported him to a nearby hospital, HFD said.