Lava output from Mauna Loa eruption continues to weaken
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:27 p.m.
U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY
During a Friday morning flight, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists noted a reduced output of lava at Fissure 3 on the Northeast Rift Zone of Mauna Loa. The lava fountain was not as high as on Thursday, and the lava in the channel was much lower than the levees.
An aerial image of Fissure 3 erupting Thursday on the Northeast Rift Zone of Mauna Loa shows a cone built up around the vent which measured 98 feet tall Wednesday.