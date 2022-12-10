comscore Lava output from Mauna Loa eruption continues to weaken
Lava output from Mauna Loa eruption continues to weaken

  • U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY During a Friday morning flight, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists noted a reduced output of lava at Fissure 3 on the Northeast Rift Zone of Mauna Loa. The lava fountain was not as high as on Thursday, and the lava in the channel was much lower than the levees.

  • U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY An aerial image of Fissure 3 erupting Thursday on the Northeast Rift Zone of Mauna Loa shows a cone built up around the vent which measured 98 feet tall Wednesday.

The 12-mile river of lava that had been threatening Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road, is now largely dead and cooling, having stalled 1.7 miles from the cross- island road. Read more

