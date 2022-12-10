comscore Waikiki hotel standoff ends with gunman shot dead
  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.

    Video from the Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites of HPD shooting. Warning: video contains graphic content.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The hours-long barricade didn’t end until after midnight. Specialized Serv­ices Division officers patrolled the backside of the Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM HPD vehicles and officers congregated Thursday in front of the Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites.

  • COURTESY RACHAEL NOMBURG Honolulu police officers responded Thursday to a call from a hotel staff worker asking for assistance in escorting a man off the Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites property. The standoff began at around 2 p.m. with the HPD Specialized Services Division, pictured above, and crisis negotiators being called to the scene. Kuhio Avenue was closed from Royal Hawaiian Avenue to Nahua Street.

An hours-long barricade situation involving a 48-year-old armed man who was holed up in a Waikiki hotel room ended early Friday after police officers fatally shot him while he was holding a gun, according to Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan. Read more

