Driver extricated from rollover crash in Ewa Beach

A single occupant was extricated early Saturday morning from a vehicle crash in Ewa Beach.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 1:09 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash near 91-1636 Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach with five HFD units staffed with approximately 15 personnel. The first firefighters arrived at the scene at 1:15 a.m to find a vehicle resting on its wheels after an apparent rollover crash.

The first arriving HFD unit assessed, stabilized, and de-energized the vehicle. Due to the severe damage to the roof of the vehicle, battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools were used to move the roof and remove the door to free the single occupant from the vehicle.

Once the passenger of the vehicle was freed from the vehicle, medical care was transferred to an Emergency Services Department unit at 1:35 a.m.

There was no information on whether the passenger was injured.