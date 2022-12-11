comscore It’s all downhill for 300 skiing Santas, a Grinch and a tree
News

It’s all downhill for 300 skiing Santas, a Grinch and a tree

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits ride a chairlift at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. The skiing Santas raise money for the River Fund, a non-profit organization that supports youth education and recreation in the Bethel, Maine area.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits ride a chairlift at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. The skiing Santas raise money for the River Fund, a non-profit organization that supports youth education and recreation in the Bethel, Maine area.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits hit the slopes for charity at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits hit the slopes for charity at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine.

NEWRY, Maine >> A bunch of Santa lookalikes took to the ski slopes to spread some seasonal cheer on Sunday.

More than 300 jolly ol’ elves — all dressed in red — dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine. A skiing Grinch and a skiing Christmas tree joined the party.

It wasn’t exactly a winter wonderland — there was little natural snow. The snow-making machines at Sunday River produced enough of the fluffy stuff for the annual tradition. Santa Sunday has grown in popularity over more than two decades, raising $7,500 this year for a local charity.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
‘Drinkable sweets’ added to frozen beverage choices

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up