comscore HPD shuts S. King St. near McKinley High for investigation
Top News

HPD shuts S. King St. near McKinley High for investigation

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu police have shut down South King Street at Ward Avenue as they investigate a threatening case.

According to an HPD media notification email, officers were called to 1039 S. King St., which is the campus of McKinley High School, at 11:35 a.m. They shut all lanes of King Street before 11:45 a.m.

McKinley students have reportedly been evacuated.

———

This breaking news story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
VIDEO: U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade joins ‘Spotlight Hawaii’

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up