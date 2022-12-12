HPD shuts S. King St. near McKinley High for investigation

Honolulu police have shut down South King Street at Ward Avenue as they investigate a threatening case.
According to an HPD media notification email, officers were called to 1039 S. King St., which is the campus of McKinley High School, at 11:35 a.m. They shut all lanes of King Street before 11:45 a.m.
McKinley students have reportedly been evacuated.
———
This breaking news story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
