comscore Third generation Barahal completes improbable Honolulu Marathon run
Sports

Third generation Barahal completes improbable Honolulu Marathon run

  • By Jason Kaneshiro and Stanley Lee jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com; slee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:43 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Participants ran through the course along Kapiolani Park on Sunday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Participants ran through the course along Kapiolani Park on Sunday.

  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Runners head down Kahala Avenue.

    MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Runners head down Kahala Avenue.

  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Ferdie Echiverri, left, sprayed water for the participants as they ran down Kahala Avenue during Sunday’s Honolulu Marathon.

    MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Ferdie Echiverri, left, sprayed water for the participants as they ran down Kahala Avenue during Sunday’s Honolulu Marathon.

  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Tom Germain, second from the right, of Alaska, cheered on the runners during their 26.2-mile trek.

    MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Tom Germain, second from the right, of Alaska, cheered on the runners during their 26.2-mile trek.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM A runner cooled off after finishing.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    A runner cooled off after finishing.

Conditions prevent a Honolulu Marathon record, but Asefa Mengstu wins Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii beats Saint Francis with 53-point second half
Next Story
Scoreboard - Dec. 12, 2022

Scroll Up