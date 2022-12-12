Third generation Barahal completes improbable Honolulu Marathon run

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sebastian Barahal covered the Honolulu Marathon course numerous times growing up.

Sunday marked the first time he did it on foot.

Barahal, the son of Honolulu Marathon President Jim Barahal, had watched the race unfold while accompanying his father in the pace truck over the years.

Now living in Los Angeles, he made the decision to enter the marathon as a participant for the first time for its 50th anniversary and Jim’s 35th running the event.

“Growing up, the Honolulu Marathon was my Super Bowl. The only difference is most people don’t get to play in the Super Bowl,” Sebastian Barahal said. “To get to run this race on not only the 50th but my dad’s 35th anniversary was special.

“I was questioning my decision about 14 miles in and pretty much the whole way through. But it’s just awesome to be part of the event I watched growing up.”

When Sebastian crossed the finish line, he represented a third generation of his family to complete the 26.2-mile journey, joining his dad and grandfather, who did the race at age 71.

“The goal was to beat (his grandfather’s time). Which I think I barely did,” said Sebastian, who finished in 4 hours, 44 minutes, 38 seconds.

After registering, Sebastian suffered injuries that appeared would keep him out of the race. But he made a last-minute call to line up for Sunday’s start at Ala Moana Boulevard.

As Sebastian made his way into Kapiolani Park, Jim and Helena Barahal awaited at the finish line, their official titles giving way to simply being proud parents.

“Sebastian was my sidekick from the time he was 3 years old until he went away to college. He was my assistant,” Jim Barahal said.

“He got to town to help out and just decided he was going to go for it. He was going to figure out a way to get across the finish line, and that’s what so many people are doing today.”

Kamaaina honors for early birds

After final exams, Amanda Beaman’s medical school classmates wanted to celebrate. Beaman put that off for the marathon, and finished as the top kamaaina female for the second consecutive year in 3:04:02.

“It was tough. All my friends want to celebrate after finals and I’m like ‘I can’t, I got to run the marathon,’” said Beaman, 24, who is in her second year at the University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine. “It was tough with the long runs, fitting them in with studying. But it’s a good balance.”

Gabriel Tom repeated as the top kamaaina male with a time of 2:52:06. Like Beaman, he wakes up early to train, logging miles and sticking to his training plan before his job on the set of “Magnum P.I.”

“It validates all the work that you do,” Tom, 21, said of the kamaaina honor. “All the early mornings, the late nights. It’s just nice to cap off the year with that.”

Tom worked with a pack of runners until they broke up at the 30-kilometer mark.

“The last 8 miles, you just have to put your head down and work,” said Tom, who achieved his second consecutive qualifying time for the Boston Marathon. He will run his first Boston race in April.

Brossy, Wee top residents

Cosmo Brossy entered his first Honolulu Marathon with visions of being the first Hawaii resident to finish.

The Honolulu resident reached his goal for the morning when he arrived at the line as the sixth overall finisher. Brossy, who moved to Oahu from Los Angeles three years ago, finished the race in 2:35:10. A former cross country and track and field athlete at Amherst College, Brossy ran in his first marathon last year in Martha’s Vineyard and finished just behind the top two women in the elite field.

Bree Wee of Kailua-Kona finished in 3:08:12 to post the highest finish among female residents a little more than two months since laboring through the Ironman Triathlon. In the end, Wee’s time or status in the field weren’t top of mind for Wee.

“I just wanted to run happy,” Wee said. “I wanted to go out and love running again.”

Greer wins sixth wheelchair title

Christine Greer won her sixth women’s wheelchair title in 3:08:04 and received support when the Hawaii Kai portion of the course came within a few miles of her Kalama Valley residence.

“There’s always a set few (of supporters) along the way,” said Greer. “That’s the best part that keeps you going.”

With no prize money for wheelchair racers this year, Greer eased up a bit in the latter part of the race.

“Usually I’m coming off Kahala and I’m throwing up and hitting the wall already,” said Greer, who trains with other wheelchair racers on Sundays near the airport. “I’m 10 to 15 minutes slower than my normal time, but it was windy too. But I wasn’t throwing up and I feel good.”

Valera “Jacob” Allen of Texas was the top male finisher in 1:46:48. Tyler Byers, the defending champion, was second in 1:58:03.

Fab 50

Jerold Chun and Gary Dill continued their perfect attendance streak of completing all 50 Honolulu Marathons.

Chun, 63, a neurologist from La Jolla, Calif., finished in 5:27:42, 40 minutes faster than his 2021 time. Dill, 78, a retired fisherman from Honolulu, finished in 10:07:32.