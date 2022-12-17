HFD helicopter retrieves lost hiker from Kaaawa mountains

A hiker who wandered lost in the mountains above Kaaawa for four hours today was rescued by Honolulu Fire Department crews.
HFD received a 911 call about the lost hiker at 4:34 p.m. and dispatched four units staffed with a total of 12 personnel. The first unit arrived at the scene at 4:40 p.m., and HFD’s Air 1 helicopter located the male hiker at 5:21 p.m. between the Bunker Trail and Puu Manamana Trail, lowering a rescuer to assess the situation. The hiker was uninjured and safely airlifted to Swanzy Beach Park, HFD said.
