Vital Statistics — Dec. 9 – Dec. 15, 2022

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 9 to 15
>> Rebecca Lynn Bell and David Eugene Krause
>> Kameron Thomas Brown and Hannah Lyn Miller
>> Ross Andrew Butters and Kristine Catherine Meade
>> Mark Erwin Pascua Cantonjos and Chriselle Edmalin Pasion
>> Yongxin Chen and Xiaozhou Jiang
>> AlanaAshley Mistymae Conway and Josiah William Mepsted
>> Shelby Alexander Facundo- Moreno and Jocelyn Ivette Meza
>> Shayna Jane Macaraeg Fernandez and Ryan Kenji Fajotina
>> Julie Le Hoang and Jaymar Sanchez
>> Derek Clarence Hooker and Glondese Marie Hutchins
>> Kensuke Itsuji and Rio Oishi
>> Ian Kekaimalu Isami Lee and Candace Marie Mikialamailani Akiona
>> Ceejay Magracia and Jade Faye Lozano Cortes
>> Matthew Joseph Mendonza and Sydnie Mali Sivongxay
>> Brittnie Jeannette Mahealani Latricia-Ann Meyer and Nytral Norris Kiha Kaeo Rodrigues
>> Chad Wright Newman and Addison Brooke Phillips
>> Karla Olvera Mayo and Jose Manuel Rosas Silva
>> Ethan Lee Remine and Solana Nicole Ramirez
>> Gregory Charles Ross and Nicole Janine Gray
>> Chuong Thien Tran and Luella Marie Ramos Manlucu
>> Stephanie Ann Wettin and Scott Steven Steven
>> Seung Bum Woo and Yun Ji Kim
>> Shuo Yuan and Kailin Zheng
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 9 to 15
>> Nora Lorelei Carmichael
>> Zahra Brianne Reda Chamberlain
>> Taylor Tatsuko Kamakanamaikalani Ching
>> Ayla Kiyoko Nakama Cueva
>> Rinae Aiko Rodrigo Daep
>> Sage Easton Agcaoili Fernandez
>> Liana Kielelani Garo
>> Josiah Adriel Ginez Gecain
>> Kahiau Alejandro Kamanu- Macariola- Cervantes
>> Theodore Manuel Kousei Kanehiro- Bergonio
>> Ka‘ikena Kawika Kaolelopono-Nakila
>> Nathan Josiah Khong
>> Atlas Meadow Wiley Loesch
>> Alani London Malone
>> Dane Kaeokawai Montez
>> Olivia Sage Keiko Pharis
>> Racksen Reef Ragragola
>> Keali‘iokekai Salom
>> Lucy June Seyler
>> Chelsea Gracie Apples Cupcake Sterio
>> Malia Novalee Tonkin- Martinez
>> David Noah Tyler
