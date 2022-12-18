comscore Vital Statistics — Dec. 9 - Dec. 15, 2022
Hawaii News | Vital Statistics

Vital Statistics — Dec. 9 – Dec. 15, 2022

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 pm
Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 9 to 15

>> Rebecca Lynn Bell and David Eugene Krause

>> Kameron Thomas Brown and Hannah Lyn Miller

>> Ross Andrew Butters and Kristine Catherine Meade

>> Mark Erwin Pascua Cantonjos and Chriselle Edmalin Pasion

>> Yongxin Chen and Xiaozhou Jiang

>> AlanaAshley Mistymae Conway and Josiah William Mepsted

>> Shelby Alexander Facundo- Moreno and Jocelyn Ivette Meza

>> Shayna Jane Macaraeg Fernandez and Ryan Kenji Fajotina

>> Julie Le Hoang and Jaymar Sanchez

>> Derek Clarence Hooker and Glondese Marie Hutchins

>> Kensuke Itsuji and Rio Oishi

>> Ian Kekaimalu Isami Lee and Candace Marie Mikialamailani Akiona

>> Ceejay Magracia and Jade Faye Lozano Cortes

>> Matthew Joseph Mendonza and Sydnie Mali Sivongxay

>> Brittnie Jeannette Mahea­lani Latricia-Ann Meyer and Nytral Norris Kiha Kaeo Rodrigues

>> Chad Wright Newman and Addison Brooke Phillips

>> Karla Olvera Mayo and Jose Manuel Rosas Silva

>> Ethan Lee Remine and Solana Nicole Ramirez

>> Gregory Charles Ross and Nicole Janine Gray

>> Chuong Thien Tran and Luella Marie Ramos Manlucu

>> Stephanie Ann Wettin and Scott Steven Steven

>> Seung Bum Woo and Yun Ji Kim

>> Shuo Yuan and Kailin Zheng

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 9 to 15

>> Nora Lorelei Carmichael

>> Zahra Brianne Reda Chamberlain

>> Taylor Tatsuko Kamakanamaikalani Ching

>> Ayla Kiyoko Nakama Cueva

>> Rinae Aiko Rodrigo Daep

>> Sage Easton Agcaoili Fernandez

>> Liana Kielelani Garo

>> Josiah Adriel Ginez Gecain

>> Kahiau Alejandro Kamanu- Macariola- Cervantes

>> Theodore Manuel Kousei Kanehiro- Bergonio

>> Ka‘ikena Kawika Kaolelopono-Nakila

>> Nathan Josiah Khong

>> Atlas Meadow Wiley Loesch

>> Alani London Malone

>> Dane Kaeokawai Montez

>> Olivia Sage Keiko Pharis

>> Racksen Reef Ragragola

>> Keali‘iokekai Salom

>> Lucy June Seyler

>> Chelsea Gracie Apples Cupcake Sterio

>> Malia Novalee Tonkin- Martinez

>> David Noah Tyler

Looking Back

