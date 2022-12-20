Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned home in Kapalama

Honolulu firefighters battled a fire that broke out at an abandoned home in Kapalama today.

Eleven units with 41 firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Pohaku Street at 9 a.m.

When crews arrived, they saw black smoke emanating from an abandoned single-story structure, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

No one was in the structure at the time of the fire.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 9:17 a.m. and extinguished it shortly after 10:05 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.