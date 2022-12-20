Injured hiker rescued from Chinaman’s Hat

Honolulu firefighters rescued an injured hiker on Chinaman’s Hat this afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about an injured hiker on Chinaman’s Hat, also known as Mokolii Island, in Kaaawa. The hiker, a man in his 20s, was hiking with two other people when he “lost his footing, fell, and injured himself,” HFD said in a news release.

Rescue personnel established a landing zone at Kualoa Beach Park. They were able to reach and conduct a medical assessment on the hiker before flying him and the other hikers to the landing zone.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over care of the hiker at around 4:10 p.m.